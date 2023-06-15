'I Want to be a Role Model for The Players': India Handball Team Captain Atul Kumar Opens Up on His Plans For PHL | Exclusive

Premier Handball League – the latest entrant in the sports franchise league ecosystem is trying to carve a niche for itself with a sport, which, despite being a long-standing fixture in the Olympics, has not had that much of a presence in India. The league started on a positive note, but it still has a long way to go. The rise of the Indian Premier League in cricket opened doors for several other sports to try their hands out in the franchise leagues but apart from Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League - to some extent - have managed to make it big, while the others are still jostling for viewerships.

India handball team captain Atul Kumar expressed that India needs a breakthrough tournament like PHL to make Handball a household name and the first step has already been taken with the inaugural season. Atul, who was picked by Rajasthan Patriots in the PHL Auction, has been part of the Indian handball team for the last decade and has witnessed how the sport grew in the past few years. The six-team tournament began on June 8 and the final will be played on June 25.

In an exclusive conversation with News18, Atul Kumar opened up on his handball journey, his training regime, and idols from other sports and shared why the success of PHL is important for the sport.

Here are the excerpts from the interview:

When did you start playing handball and pursuing it as a career?

My journey started at school. I studied in a government school and handball was the only sport there to play, we also had a professional handball team at the school. I was inclined towards sports at a young age. I didn’t like running much which is why I opt to become a goalkeeper, but with time I realised it’s a tough job when I got hit on bodies while stopping the goals. I represented the school team, then the junior national followed by the senior national and state team. I also played handball during my college days and was part of the university team. I got a job in Air Force through sports quota in 2012. I got several opportunities while playing for Air Force. I also represented Services in the national championship. The achievements kept growing as I continued my hard work. In 2014, I got a call-up in the Indian team and won a match against Pakistan in India. I was appointed vice-captain of the Indian team for the 2016 SAFF Games in Guwahati and we claimed the gold medal there. I have been part of the Indian team for the past 10 years. In 2022 I was appointed the captain of the Indian team. In the Premier Handball League auction, I was picked by Rajasthan Patriots and they straightaway appointed me the captain. It was a big moment for me as I perform better with the added responsibility of captaincy. We started the tournament on a high with the win in first match.

Is there any player outside of handball you follow and which other sport do you play which has helped you in improving your skills?

My role model is Cristiano Ronaldo, his passion for the game motivates me. While I play badminton to work on my speed and flexibility. It’s not just necessary to play handball to make improvements in your game, so I play other sports also. Fast movement, side movement and quick reaction are a few of the things I work through badminton.

What is the difference between captaining the Indian team and a franchise league team?

There is a big difference between captaining a cricket team and a handball team. As an Indian team captain, I motivate young players to remain calm in the crunch situation of the game and how to put their best efforts on the field. I was under a bit of pressure when I led Rajasthan Patriots for the first time as I was leading a franchise team for the first team. However, the owners and the management are very supportive as our vision aligns with each other. I always tell the players to play with a free mind and play their natural game without any pressure. The league has been played at a big level so players are feeling some pressure with its wide telecast everyone is watching us.

I want to be a role model for the players in the team. I want to do well for the team because it will help other players also to get motivated and put their best efforts in the middle. Even if they commit any error on the field, I tell them to remain calm. Anger will not benefit anyone in the team, the players will only get under pressure if I shout at them. Some of the players here in Rajasthan Patriots have played under my captaincy for India and they know that I don’t put any pressure on them, so they enjoy playing under my leadership. We have created a friendly environment in our camp. The coach and the owners have also told us to enjoy the game.

Have the overseas players in your squad gelled up with the Indian stars and how it will be important for the youngsters to learn from the players from different countries through PHL?

We have overseas players from Russia, Jordan and Thailand, they play at a very high level. They help us in improving our game. The coach has also mixed their style and ours to set a style of play for Rajasthan Patriots. They have gelled up well in the team. We have a very good bench strength - which is a standout for our team in the league. Our owners did well in the auction to pick a solid team with a mixture of experienced and young players.