Home » Sports » PM Modi to Inaugurate National Games in Goa in October: CM Pramod Sawant

PM Modi to Inaugurate National Games in Goa in October: CM Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: April 26, 2023, 15:03 IST

Goa, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI/File)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Image: PTI/File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the National Games in Goa in October 2023, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Wednesday.

He was speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with Indian Olympic Association chairperson PT Usha for reviewing preparations for the Games.

State Sports Minister Govind Gaude also attended the meeting.

“Tentatively, the inauguration will be held on October 23 or 24, depending on the appointment of the PM," the chief minister later told reporters.

The Games will continue till November 10, he added.

The inauguration ceremony would be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Fatorda in South Goa district.

IOA chairperson Usha said the state was ready to host the games.

Minister Gaude said that 38 disciplines have been identified for the Games and all the venues are ready.

The IOA’s technical team has inspected the venues and one more team would be arriving in the state on April 27, he added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 26, 2023, 14:58 IST
last updated: April 26, 2023, 15:03 IST
