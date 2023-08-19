'Embodiment of Unwavering Commitment': PM Narendra Modi Lauds U20 Women's Wrestling Championships Winning Contingent

The Indian women’s wrestlers scripted history as they claimed the team title for the first time ever at the U-20 world championship.

The Indian women ended the tournament in Jordan with 7 medals of which three were gold.

The Prime Minister of the nation, Shri. Narendra Modi congratulated the victorious team on their unprecedented feat.

The Indian premier took to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to send his hearty wishes to the winning contingent.

“A monumental triumph for Indian Women Wrestlers! Our team has won the Women’s Wrestling team title at the 2023 U-20 World Championships, delivering an unparalleled performance with 7 medals, of which 3 are Golds. Among the memorable performances was by Antim for retaining her title becoming the first ever to win it twice! This glorious win stands as an embodiment of the unwavering commitment, sheer determination and exceptional talent of our emerging wrestlers," the PM’s post read.

Antim Panghal entered history books with her successful title defence as she retained the 53kg crown with a dominant display throughout the tournament.

Savita won the 63kg category gold with some incredible performances, while the other gold for team India came from Priya Malik, who claimed the yellow metal in the 76kg division.

India also picked up a silver medal and three bronze medals in addition to the three gold medals to ensure that the women in blue stood tall atop the podium at the end of the event in Jordan.

Antim Kundu bagged the silver medal in the 65kg while Reena, Arju and Harshita all bagged a bronze medal each in the 57kg, 68kg and 72kg categories respectively.