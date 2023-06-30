Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Poland's Kamil Majchrzak Handed 13-month Ban After Failing Drug Test

Poland's Kamil Majchrzak Handed 13-month Ban After Failing Drug Test

Kamil Majchrzak was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided were found to contain three banned substances

Published By: Ritayan Basu

Reuters

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 11:08 IST

Warsaw, Poland

Polish tennis player Kamil Majchrzak (Reuters)
Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak has been suspended for 13 months by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for failing a drug test, it said on Thursday.

The 27-year-old was provisionally suspended in late November last year after samples he provided from tournaments in Sofia in September and Japan and Seoul in October were found to contain three banned substances (SARM S-22, LGD-4033 and PPARδ agonists).

The 218th-ranked Majchrzak, who won the Challenger Tour event in Busan, South Korea, in October and reached the semi-finals of an ATP 250 event in Pune, India, earlier in 2022, accepted the suspension.

    • “At the end of 2022, I lost everything in an instant. Since I was a child, I have been training hard to make my dreams come true. Tennis is not only my job, but above all it is my whole life," Majchrzak wrote on Instagram.

    After taking into account the time he has served under his provisional suspension, Majchrzak’s period of ineligibility is scheduled to end on Dec. 29.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    About the Author

    Ritayan Basu

    first published: June 30, 2023, 11:08 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 11:08 IST
