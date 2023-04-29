Police Deny Water and Food to Protesting Wrestlers, Says Bajrang Punia - Pressure Tactics Continue | WATCH

Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia, heading the wrestlers’ protest at the Jantar Mantar, has accused the police of cutting off the electricity and supplies to the grapplers at the site.

In the video shared on Instagram, Bajrang expressed that Delhi police had laid out a barricade around the protest area and wasn’t permitting the supply of food and water to the wrestlers. The police also asked the wrestlers to end their protest after two FIRs were registered against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Bajrang said, “I’ve spoken to the ACP, ‘Do whatever you can, we won’t let water or food in’.

“You can see the pressure that is being put on us. When the entire country is in support of us, this is what the police are doing."

The first FIR filed against the 66-year-old is registered under the POSCO act and pertains to the complaint of the minor, while the second FIR is in regard to the complaints filed by the other wrestlers.

The wrestlers said that getting the police to register an FIR was the first step towards victory and said that they would continue the protest until Brij Bhushah is arrested.

“This is our first step towards victory, but the protests will continue," Sakshi Malik said.

“This fight is not just about getting an FIR filed. This fight is about getting justice, to punish him, send him behind bars and get him removed from all the positions he holds," Vinesh said.

“There’s an entire list of FIRs against him," Bajrang said, pointing to the life-size poster of the various cases against Brijbhushan hung at the protest site. “He’s got a lot of cases against him but is roaming free. Until he is behind bars, this protest will continue," the 29-year-old said.

