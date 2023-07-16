Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma Distributes Food Items to Flood-affected People in Delhi

Powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma Distributes Food Items to Flood-affected People in Delhi

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

IANS

Last Updated: July 16, 2023, 20:49 IST

New Delhi, India

Gaurav Sharma (Twitter Image)
Gaurav Sharma (Twitter Image)

World champion powerlifter-turned-shooter Gaurav Sharma distributed food items and water bottles to flood-affected people here on Sunday.

Several areas of the city are underwater as the water level of River Yamuna rose following heavy rainfall earlier this week.

Gaurav visited different areas, including Yamuna Bazar, and met the people displaced from the flood plains of the Yamuna.

    • "Just like during the Covid pandemic, we, Pingaksh Foundation, are trying to help the affected people in Delhi due to the swelling Yamuna river," Gaurav said. “There are many people who lost their work and homes, we go there and meet them, listen to their problems and provide basic help as much as we can."

    When Covid-induced lockdown in the country, the national-level shooter Gaurav, who is also a Mahant at a temple in Chandni Chowk, distributed food among the homeless in the city.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 16, 2023, 20:49 IST
    last updated: July 16, 2023, 20:49 IST
