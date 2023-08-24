EXCLUSIVE: Pragg Calls Mother A Huge Support; Says Could Have Played Better In 1st Game Against Carlsen

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa faltered at the final hurdle in the FIDE World Cup 2023 as he came up short against World No.1 Magnus Carlsen in the final of the prestigious event in Azerbaijan on Thursday.

Prag and Carlsen played out an entertaining fixture that was decided in favour of the 32-year-old on tiebreaks after the two classic games had ended in a draw.

In an exclusive with News18 Prag opined that he could have played a bit better in the first game against the World No.1, however, he said that he was happy with his performance throughout the event.

Advertisement

“It is an exhausting event and I’m happy that I made it to finals," Pragg began.

“And yeah, today didn’t go my way, but I know overall I think I played well and qualifying to the Candidates is the main thing," the 18-year-said with a maturity that surpasses his years.

“Maybe I could have tried a bit more but yeah it’s tough to play Magnus (Carlsen).

He is of course the strongest player in the world," Prag added.

He spoke his mind on the tie-breaker in the final which did not go to script. Prag acknowledged that he lost to the strongest player he could have come up against in the summit clash in Baku.

“Yeah, of course. It’s a shorter time, so there, there’s time pressure there.

Yeah, I mean, I could have made a bit better first game."

“It happens and OK in the second game I didn’t really get any chance," Prag said.

Advertisement

Prag also touched upon his interaction with the Scandinavian following his games and said that he would cherish those memories and exchanges.

“Yeah, whenever I get a chance I try to discuss chess with him and learn from him. We got to be in the same team in the global chess league so there as well I was trying to discuss chess and yeah I mean those moments when he came to me to congratulate me were really special," the teenager said.

Advertisement

“So there was definitely a special moment, yes."

One recurring theme during Prag’s matches in Baku was the sight of his adoring mother who accompanied the teenager to the overseas tournament. The chess wizard heaped praise on Mrs. Nagalakshmi, his mother, and thanked her for her support as always.

“It’s a huge support, not only for me, but for my sister as well. I think family support is an important thing to succeed in any field, and I have that."

Advertisement

“So I’m very, very happy. And yeah, my mother is here, is supporting me, and it’s been a long event. So yeah, having someone is definitely good. And for me, my mother, yeah, especially," the teenager said.

Prag’s exploits on the global stage have inspired many Indians to flock to the game as viewers or participants as the 18-year-old’s achievements have heralded a hitherto unwitnessed flurry of support and attention across platforms.

Advertisement

“I am happy to see that more people are cheering for chess and I will try to give my best in coming tournaments. I would also like to thank my family, coaches, sponsors, and the government who have supported me always," he said graciously.

He also spoke about the next big event on the horizon, the Candidates.

“I mean, that’s the next big thing. And yeah, will try to give my best."