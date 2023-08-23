'I've Been Playing a Lot of Tiebreaks', Says Praggnanandhaa After Second Draw Against Magnus Carlsen in FIDE World Cup Final

Indian GM Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian master Magnus Carlsen played out a 30-move draw in the second round of the final of the FIDE World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.

It was the second straight draw in the championship game following the opening-round parity between the players on Tuesday.

Ahead of the Thursday tiebreaker to decide the title winner, Prag and Carlsen shared their thoughts heading into the crucial phase of the championship clash.

“Tomorrow, I just want to come with a fresh mind. I will try to rest today; it is very important because I’ve been playing a lot of tiebreaks here," Prag said after the second draw.

Advertisement

“I know it can take a lot of games or short ones as well, so I have to be ready for everything," the teenager added.

“I didn’t really think that he would go for a quick draw today, but I realised when he went for this line that he wants to make a draw; I was also fine with that. I also feel exhausted, as I said in the previous interviews. Now I can just give everything tomorrow and relax after that," Prag said in the post-match interaction.

Norwegian GM Carlsen said that he was wary of the skill the 18-year-old Indian possesses and acknowledged the fact that the teenager might have an edge considering the fact that he has triumphed in similar situations multiple times in the ongoing tournament.

“Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tiebreaks against very strong players. I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances."

Carlsen, who revealed that he has been suffering from food poisoning thanked the doctors and nurses who helped him through the sickness during the time of the tournament.