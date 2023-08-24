'A New Star': Viswanathan Anand Heaps Praise on Praggnanandhaa Following FIDE World Cup Heroics

Praggnanandhaa R created history as he became the youngest-ever finalist in the FIDE World Cup as he reached the summit clash before Magnus Carlsen edged out the Indian 18-year-old on a tiebreaker to clinch the title.

However, Pragg’s achievement is no mean feat as he took down World Number 2 and 3 ranked players en route to the final, and nearly pulled off the unimaginable in the final.

Legendary Indian chess player Viswanathan Anand was all praise for the youngster from Chennai as he hailed the valiant effort of the youngster.

“Praggnanandhaa has been sensational," the 53-year-old began.

“In one tournament, that is the FIDE World Cup, he became the first Indian after me to qualify for the final. He also became the first Indian after me to qualify for the Candidates and become the 20th in the world," the legend enumerated the teenager’s achievements during the event in Azerbaijan.

Pragg’s brilliance can be summed up by the fact that he got the better of quality opposition such as Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana, who both feature in the top three of the world rankings in the earlier rounds of the tournament.

“He beat Hikaru Nakamura and Fabiano Caruana without dropping a game and it was only today, against Magnus Carlsen, that someone was able to stop him," Anand said.

Anand felt that fatigue caught up with the 18-year-old wunderkind from Tamil Nadu towards the end of the tournament.

“He fought well, and even getting to the tiebreak was a very good result. And today, at the end of the tournament, I think fatigue caught up," he opined.

“He has played so many excellent games previously, including the ones before the World Cup in Hungary and the Global Chess League that this is one one-off result," Anand asserted.