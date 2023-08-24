Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess WC Final: How is a Tie-breaker Different from Classical Game

The two classical games at the ongoing 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup final between India prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen have failed to produce a winner.

The opening game, played on Tuesday, lasted over fours hours and 35 moves later, the two players shook hand, settling for a draw.

The second game, played on Wednesday, well lasted just one-and-a-half-hours with the two contestants accepting a draw after 30 moves.

Consequently, as per the tournament regulations, the winner will now be decided by tie-breaks today.

So how is the tie-breaker different from Classical format?

Classical Format: The players are given 90 minutes each for initial 40 moves and 30 minutes are added after that. A 30-second increment is given to each player per move right from the move 1.

How is a Tie-breaker different?

If the two classical games fail to produce a winner then the result is decided by two tie-breaks under which players have less time to consider their moves.

As per the FIDE Regulations, here’s how the tie-breaks work:-