Praggnanandhaa vs Magnus Carlsen, Chess WC Final: How is a Tie-breaker Different from Classical Game

R Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen will be up against today for the third day in a row to decide the winner of Chess World Cup 2023.

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 10:14 IST

New Delhi, India

R Praggnanandhaa is having a sensational run at the world cup. (AFP Photo)

The two classical games at the ongoing 2023 FIDE Chess World Cup final between India prodigy R Praggnanandhaa and five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen have failed to produce a winner.

The opening game, played on Tuesday, lasted over fours hours and 35 moves later, the two players shook hand, settling for a draw.

The second game, played on Wednesday, well lasted just one-and-a-half-hours with the two contestants accepting a draw after 30 moves.

Consequently, as per the tournament regulations, the winner will now be decided by tie-breaks today.

So how is the tie-breaker different from Classical format?

Classical Format: The players are given 90 minutes each for initial 40 moves and 30 minutes are added after that. A 30-second increment is given to each player per move right from the move 1.

How is a Tie-breaker different?

If the two classical games fail to produce a winner then the result is decided by two tie-breaks under which players have less time to consider their moves.

As per the FIDE Regulations, here’s how the tie-breaks work:-

    • Two tie-break games will be played with time control of 25 minutes for each player + 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.
    • If the score is level after the games, after a new drawing of colours, 2 games shall be played with time control of 10 minutes for each player + 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.
    • If the scores are still level, then after a new drawing of colours, 2 games shall be played with time control of 5 minutes for each player + 3 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.
    • If scores is level, then after a new drawing of colours, one game with a time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1 shall be played to determine the winner.
    • If the game ends in a draw, another game shall be played with a time control of 3 minutes + 2 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1 with the colours reversed from the previous game. If the game is drawn, the procedure described shall be repeated until the first game won by one of the players.

