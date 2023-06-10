Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam Eye Good Show at Canada Para-Badminton International

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam look to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023

Published By: Ritayan Basu

IANS

Last Updated: June 10, 2023, 14:41 IST

New Delhi, India

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam (Twitter)
Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam (Twitter)

Men’s doubles world No 1 Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam have been ruling the doubles championships past four tournaments and would like to continue their good run at the upcoming Canada Para-Badminton International Tournament 2023.

Pramod would also be looking to continue his great singles run while Sukant would be aiming to put up a good show at the tournament.

    • Talking about the same the Padma Shri Awardee said, “We are training ourselves for the best, this year has been challenging and I want to focus on my strength and work on my weaknesses. This tournament is very important for me. My training has been good, and I would like to put my best performance in this tournament."

    Commenting on the same Sukant Kadam said, “While I have been playing well in doubles, my target is to do same in singles game and be more consistent. I have worked on my shortcomings and looking to have a great tournament."

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 10, 2023, 14:41 IST
    last updated: June 10, 2023, 14:41 IST
