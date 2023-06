Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen Rout Delhi Panzers 41-31

The Maharashtra Ironmen thrashed the Delhi Panzers in a game that ended 31-41-31 in the 11th match of the inaugural season of the Premier Handball League (PHL). It was a high scoring tie that was thoroughly dominated by the Ironmen as Delhi struggled to deal with Ironmen’s ferocity in attack.

The Ironmen started the game in blistering fashion as the attacking trio of Chiseliov, Manjeet and Kiani were rampant in the opening minutes of the game. They were being backed up superbly by Aman and Sumit Kumar from the wings who were shooting with devastating effect as the Delhi Panzers were struggling to create chances and establish a foothold in the game.

By the 15th mark the Ironmen had established a lead as the scores read 5-8 in their favour, the Panzers were trying to get into their attacking rhythm but were floundering to score consistently. The captain and star player of the Delhi Panzers, Deepak Ahlawat was also struggling to find his finishing touch in the first half.

Thanks to the Ironmen’s fluid and blistering attack they were able to extend their lead further. By the end of the first half the scores read 12-21 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen, while the Panzers were finding it hard to breach the Ironmen’s defence on a consistent basis in the first half.

The Panzers star players Bhupender Ghanghas and Ashok Nain were missing a lot of chances that boosted Maharashtra’s confidence early on in the second half. While the Panzers captain Ahlawat got into his attacking groove, but it was too one-dimensional and was easily being contained by the Ironmen.

Chiseliov and Kiani continued scoring with venomous shots and kept extending their lead. Ahlawat was hoping to inspire his team but the rest of the Panzers team were struggling to cope with the pace of the game. Halfway through the second period, the scores read 19-31 in favour of the Ironmen who looked unstoppable going forward, while the Panzers looked deflated.

