Princess Of Wales Kate Middleton Plays Tennis With Roger Federer At Wimbledon

Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, scored a remarkable point against legendary tennis player Roger Federer during a doubles game on the Wimbledon court. Kate and Federer also joined the ball boys and girls and participated in training sessions which involved signalling, ball changes, rolling the ball to the net and the correct technique to bounce the balls to the players.

They featured in the fun-filled sessions as part of a film on Wimbledon’s ball boys and girls. “With all the discipline and everything you’ve learnt, you’ll be able to take it into so many other parts of your life — things like confidence and that feeling of pride with being on any of the courts is such a big moment," a report published by The Sun quoted Kate as saying in the film. During their game, Kate asked the 20-time Grand Slam winner to offer some tips on her serve.

Roger Federer appreciated the ball boys and girls present at the Wimbledon. Federer was impressed with the efforts and training that go into becoming a ball boy and girl. “I used to be a ball kid in Basel when I was nine or ten and, as I have always said, once a ball kid always a ball kid," Federer recalled.

Roger Federer and Kate Middleton were also seen interacting with the coaches before taking part in a few training routines and posing for a group photo. Every year close to 1000 children take part in the training sessions, at the Community Tennis Centre in Raynes Park, South West London.