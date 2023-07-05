Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds

Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds

The Indian duo defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships.

Advertisement

Published By: Aditya Maheshwari

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 22:58 IST

Limerick (Ireland)

Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds (Twitter/@Media_SAI)
Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds (Twitter/@Media_SAI)

India’s Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships, here on Wednesday.

India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aditya MaheshwariAditya Maheshwari, Senior-Sub Editor, Sports at News18.com, wholeheartedly follo...Read More

    first published: July 05, 2023, 22:58 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 22:58 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App