Priyansh-Avneet Pair Wins Junior Mixed Team Archery Gold at Worlds

India’s Priyansh and Avneet Kaur won gold in the junior mixed team compound event, defeating Israel 146-144 in a keenly-contested final of the World Archery Youth Championships, here on Wednesday.
India’s Manav Jadhav and Aishwarya Sharma also won a bronze medal defeating Mexico in the cadet mixed compound event.
The event is taking place at the University of Limerick in the west of Ireland from July 3-9.
first published: July 05, 2023, 22:58 IST
last updated: July 05, 2023, 22:58 IST