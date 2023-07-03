Pro Kabaddi League Announces Season 10 Player Auction Dates

Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) organisers, Mashal Sports, announced on Monnday that the landmark Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 Player Auction will be held from 8 - 9 September 2023 in Mumbai. The total salary purse available to each franchise for its squad has increased from INR 4.4 crore to INR 5 crore after three seasons.

The domestic and overseas players will be divided into four categories: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘all-Rounders’, ‘defenders’ and ‘raiders’ within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are category A – INR 30 Lakh, category B – INR 20 Lakh, category C – INR 13 Lakh, category D – INR 9 Lakh. The Season 10 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2023.

“The tenth Season is obviously such a major milestone for any contemporary sports league in India. The PKL Season X Player Auction too will be a landmark in PKL’s history. Along with the retentions and nominations under the Season X Player Policy, our 12 franchises will use the Player Auction to select the world’s best kabaddi athletes for their Teams," said Anupam Goswami, Pro Kabaddi League League Commissioner.