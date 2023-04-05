Pro Panja League Partners With Sony Sports Network as Official Broadcaster for First Edition in India

Arm-wrestling fans in India can celebrate as the long-awaited inaugural season of Pro Panja League, Asia’s biggest professional arm-wrestling promotion, is finally on the horizon. Pro Panja League, launched in 2020 by Bollywood actors/producers Mr Parvin Dabas and Ms Preeti Jhangiani, has partnered with Sony Sports Network for its first season and will be telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1 & Sony Sports Ten 1 HD channels this year.

Since its inception, Pro Panja League has held two editions of ranking Tournaments, multiple Mega Matches along with several promotional events across the country. With the sport of Panja having a huge mass appeal and deep roots across multiple regions in India, the league has already become a mega sensation on social media over the past couple of years.

IPL 2023: Orange Cap Complete List of Batters with Most Runs, Check here

Advertisement

Since Pro Panja’s previous Ranking Tournament, held in Gwalior in July 2022, the league has successfully garnered over 215 million social media views across all platforms, showcasing the craze amongst fans to see the sport on a major platform. The thrilling arm-wrestling action will see six teams comprising arm-wrestlers from all over India competing across multiple weight categories.

Speaking on the announcement, Pro Panja League Co-Owner Mr Parvin Dabas said, “We are delighted to join hands with Sony Sports Network and are proud to see them adopting the ancient sport of arm-wrestling."

“Fans will finally get a chance to view the sport on a professional level for the first time in India. We are delighted to present it to the audience in the entertaining Pro Panja style on such a big platform and we hope to reach out to every sports fan across the country."

Advertisement

“Pro Panja League is the only league in the country that has categories across men’s, women’s, and physically challenged divisions. We have created an engaging product and the audience is in for a big ride."

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Expanding further on the partnership, Rajesh Kaul, Chief Revenue Officer, Distribution and Head – Sports Business, Sony Pictures Networks India said, “There is a huge appeal for homegrown leagues and the Pro Panja League is no exception. Sony Sports Network is pleased to bring the excitement and thrill of professional arm-wrestling to viewers across India. The league’s popularity on social media and the enthusiasm of the fans is a testament to the immense potential of the sport in the country."

Read all the Latest Sports NewsCheck OutOrange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here