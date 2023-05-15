Promo Run Unites Corporate Leaders and People with Disabilities for Inclusive TCS World 10K Bengaluru

In preparation for the highly anticipated 15th edition of TCS World 10K Bengaluru on Sunday, 21st May, a remarkable event took place today at Cubbon Park, bringing together individuals with disabilities and corporate leaders in a powerful display of inclusivity and allyship. The event, aptly described as a promo run for the Adventures Beyond Barries Foundation (ABBF), aimed to facilitate the smooth participation of persons with disabilities in the boomerang-shaped course of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru.

Recognizing the importance of guidance and support, these individuals will be paired with allies who will accompany and assist them throughout the race.

ABBF, the inclusivity partner for the TCS World 10K Bengaluru, has played a vital role in enabling this partnership between persons with disabilities and corporate leaders. This groundbreaking initiative will witness 60 corporate leaders stepping up to be allies, offering their support and guidance during the race. For first-time allies, the promo run served as a valuable opportunity to familiarize themselves with the intricacies of running alongside persons with disabilities. By engaging corporate leaders in this unique experience, the event aimed to foster meaningful interactions and promote a more inclusive mindset within society.

In the words of Prashant Kate, who has served as an ally in the past, “I have been running for 8 years, the ability to get time for myself on the course and the opportunity to network with likeminded people is what keeps me coming back." On being an ally for persons with disabilities on race day, he remarked, “It has helped me grow tremendously, and break numerous stereotypes that we create as a society. When I look at the things the persons with disabilities can accomplish, it amazes me and has prompted to think deeply and often about what we can do to empower and harness their potential."

Parul Agarwal, a visually impaired individual who will be participating in the race shared his perspective, highlighting the significance of such initiatives. “I love to stay fit; I don’t believe my disability should hold me back from pursing an active and healthy lifestyle. Playing sports gives me a huge sense of achievement. TCS World 10k is a huge opportunity for me; when I will be out there with 27,000 participants on race day, running through this beautiful city, it will make me feel like a part of something special." He further added that interaction with the disabled will go a long way towards breaking stigmas and stereotypes, “as the awareness goes up more and more people will become comfortable with the idea and realize that disabled folk are just as entitled to a fulfilling life as anybody else."

Divyanshu Ganatra, the founder of ABBF, emphasized the core vision behind this endeavor, stating, “ABBF is dedicated to promoting inclusivity through the transformative power of sport and play. By engaging corporate leaders in meaningful interactions with individuals with disabilities, we believe in their potential to become catalysts for change. Events like the TCS World 10K and organizations like Procam that embrace and include disabled participants play a vital role in fostering a more inclusive society."

As the countdown to the TCS World 10k continues, the collaboration between allies and persons with disabilities promises to showcase the strength of unity, sport, and inclusivity on race day.