'Protect Their Honour': Wrestlers Protest Gains Traction on Social Media

The concerns of the wrestlers protesting at the Jantar Mantar demanding the registration of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have taken the nation by storm in the past week.

After a three-month break, the wrestlers gathered together at the famous protest spot to demand reforms at the very top of the wrestling federation, levelling sexual harassment allegations against the 66-year-old Brij Bhushan.

The wrestlers spearheaded by Olympic medallists Bajran Punia, Sakshi Malik and triple Commonwealth Games gold winner Vinesh Phogat has gathered support from all corners of the country as multiple athletes came out in support of the wrestlers such as javelin throw ace Neeraj Chopra, former Indian cricketers Kapil Dev, Navjot Singh Siddhu, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh and tennis icon Sania Mirza.

Bajrang and Vinesh shared a picture on Twitter with the caption “These players represent the country at the world stage. We should protect their honour".

The protestors initially sat on dharna earlier in January to address the very same allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation at the WFI. They disbanded the protest after receiving assurances from the sports ministry.

An oversight committee was formed to submit a report on the investigation following the allegations and to run the day-to-day operations of the federation, under the leadership of Indian boxing legend MC Mary Kom.

But, Vinesh had recently revealed that there was no response from those in charge despite numerous attempts to reach out to them.

The wrestlers restarted their protest when the police wouldn’t register an FIR against Brij Bhushan despite seven women, including a minor, had tried to file a complaint.

Following the intervention of the Supreme Court, Delhi police filed two FIR against Brij Bhushan, a BJP MP at Kaiserganj.

Brij Bhushan has denied any wrongdoing and said that he was prepared to cooperate with any kind of probe pertaining to the issue.

