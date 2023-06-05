Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Protesting Wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat Meet With Home Minister Amit Shah

Bajrang, Vinesh and Sakshi, who are spearheading the wrestlers protest against sideline WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh met with the union home mister at his residence to discuss the matter in detail

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 00:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat (Twitter)
Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, and Vinesh Phogat (Twitter)

Olympian wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Vinesh Phogat met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence to discuss the matter related to their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) boss.

“They shared their concern with the Home Minister. The meeting was long and he listened to everything. But koi decision nhi hua abhi tak (no decision has been reached so far)," a source close to the wrestlers told IANS.

Bajrang, Sakshi and Vinesh are leading the protest by the wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in Delhi since April accusing the sidelined president of the WFI, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment against many wrestlers including a minor.

The protesting wrestlers were manhandled and detained by Delhi Police and their arrangements at the protest site were dismantled.

    • The wrestlers had gone to Haridwar claiming that they want to drop their medals in the river Ganga. With many people requesting them, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers’ leaders to take a call.

    The wrestlers will soon take a call on where to resume their protest.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

