Home » Sports » Protesting Wrestlers Mentally Shattered After Police Manhandling Incident, According to Sources

Protesting Wrestlers Mentally Shattered After Police Manhandling Incident, According to Sources

Sources close to the wrestlers say that the manner in which the protestors were treated by the Delhi police has left a mental scar on the grapplers

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

IANS

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 21:37 IST

New Delhi, India

Security personnel detain wrestler Vinesh Phogat during wrestlers' protest march towards new Parliament building in New Delhi (PTI)

After the manner in which the protesting wrestlers were treated by Delhi Police personnel last Sunday, sources close to them said that they all are “mentally shattered" now.

“Nobody is saying anything. They are all mentally shattered. Some of them are also down with fever. How can the government be so egoistic and treat athletes like this? No one from the government came to meet them."

Earlier on Thursday, the Mahapanchayat of Khaps that met in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, decided to meet President Droupadi Murmu if need be and seek justice for the protesting wrestlers demanding the arrest of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on charges of sexual harassment.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) spokesman Rakesh Tikait said the final decision on the issue of the wrestlers’ protest will be taken at a meeting in Haryana on Friday.

The Mahapanchayat held at Sauram village extended full support to the protesting wrestlers and demanded the arrest of the WFI chief.

On Wednesday, the IOC condemned the alleged manhandling by Delhi Police of protesting wrestlers over the weekend by calling it disturbing and urged the authorities to ensure the well-being of the athletes throughout the investigation against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) sidelined chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Close on the heels of a similar statement by United World Wrestling, the sport’s world governing body, the IOC also urged the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take all necessary action to protect the protesting wrestlers.

“The treatment of the Indian wrestling athletes over the weekend was very disturbing. The IOC insists that the allegations by the wrestlers are followed up by an unbiased, criminal investigation in line with local law."

“We understand that a first step towards such a criminal investigation has been made, but more steps have to follow before concrete actions become visible. We urge that the safety and wellbeing of these athletes are duly considered throughout this process and that this investigation will be speedily concluded," IOC said in a statement given to some media houses.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)

    first published: June 01, 2023, 21:15 IST
    last updated: June 01, 2023, 21:37 IST
