Protesting Wrestlers Wear Black Bands as Mark of Protest, Call it a 'Black Day'

Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan, Jitender Kinha were spotted wearing black bands

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 11, 2023, 15:47 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sangeeta Phogat Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik wearing balc bands (Twitter)
The protesting wrestlers and their supporters on Thursday wore black bands and called it a black day as their agitation entered the 18th day.

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Satyawart Kaidyan, Jitender Kinha all tied black bands on their forehead while a few supporters sported them on their arms as a mark of protest.

The wrestlers also posted on social media of their black bands.

The wrestlers have been demanding arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who they have accused of sexual exploitation of several women wrestlers including a minor.

The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs, including one under section 10 of POCSO act against the BJP MP, who has denied all the charges.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: May 11, 2023, 15:37 IST
last updated: May 11, 2023, 15:47 IST
