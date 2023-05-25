PUMA India Joins Forces with Orangutan as Official Kit Partner; Expands Presence in Esports

Orangutan Esports, one of India’s leading esports organisation has announced Sports Brand PUMA India as its official kit partner. Under the terms of the association, Orangutan’s athletes will wear the official jersey and other merchandise created exclusively by PUMA.

This association comes as a strategic collaboration between the two brands with a similar ideology to propel Esports to greater heights. This collaboration also comes to elevate the experience of Orangutan’s athletes and fans with official merchandise, while representing PUMA in the growing Esports community of India.

Commenting on the occasion, Jai Shah Co-Founder of Orangutan Esports, said, “Esports in India is gaining popularity but lacked a major breakthrough. This led to the strategic plan to collaborate with a premium sports brand as our kit partner. Our association with PUMA India is a step in the right direction. Through this partnership, we aim to bring about a revolution in Esports culture in the country where official merchandise and Esports teams go hand-in-hand. Together, Orangutan and PUMA will work closely this year to achieve scale and success in the Esports industry."

Commenting on the occasion, Yash Bhanushali Founder & CEO of Orangutan Esports, said, “I am thrilled to announce our partnership with PUMA India as our official kit partner, marking a major breakthrough for Indian esports. This collaboration will transform the industry, inspiring the next generation and fostering a community of excellence. With PUMA’s support, our players will have top-quality gear, empowering them to compete globally with unmatched confidence. I am immensely grateful to PUMA India for believing in our vision and commitment to the growth of esports. Together, we will redefine the esports landscape and make history"

Commenting on the association, Shreya Sachdev, Head of Marketing at PUMA India, said, “We are happy to partner with Orangutan Esports and continue our investments in the rapidly expanding space of Esports in India. Competitive Esports has seen a massive growth in popularity, especially during the pandemic, and has emerged as the key avenue of engagement for youngsters in the country. As a brand, PUMA has always invested in the diverse pillars of youth culture such as sports, fitness, art, cinema and music. Through this association with Orangutan, we look forward to developing the Esports market in India and engaging with gamers across the country."

To launch this one-of-a-kind partnership, Orangutan also released a digital film on social media with the hashtag #AlsoAnAthlete. Through this campaign, the two brands aim to spread the word that Esports athletes deserve the same recognition as traditional athletes. They have the same dedication and follow their dreams with the same passion as any sporting professional, reflecting the relevance of the concept of #AlsoAnAthlete in the country’s sporting ecosystem.