Home » Sports » PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Make Quarterfinals Exits from Badminton Asia Championships

PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy Make Quarterfinals Exits from Badminton Asia Championships

PV Sindhu lost to An Se Young as HS Prannoy retired midway against Kanta Tsuneyama at the Badminton Asia Championships

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: April 28, 2023, 20:22 IST

Dubai

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu (PTI)
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu squandered a game lead to go down against second seed An Se Young of Korea in the women’s singles quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Championships in Dubai on Friday.

Sindhu, seeded eighth, pocked the first game 21-18 but looked completely off colour in the next two games which she lost 5-21 9-21 to hand Young a place in the semifinals.

Sindhu, a two-time Olympic medallist, began well and won the first game despite trailing 13-16 at one stage. The Indian had never won a game against An Se Young in their previous five meetings.

An Se Young dominated the second game. In the third, Sindhu engaged in longer rallies but An Se Young proved tough to crack and ran away with the game convincingly.

At the last edition of the Asian championships held in Manila last year, Sindhu settled for bronze after losing to Akane Yamaguchi in the semi-finals. The 27-year old Sindhu also won a bronze in 2014.

The other Indian hope, eight seed HS Prannoy too bowed out in the men’s singles quarterfinals after conceding his match midway against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan.

Prannoy was trailing 11-21 9-13 when he retired due to an injury.

Earlier in the day, qualifiers Rohan Kapoor and N Sikki Reddy battled hard before losing a tough three-game mixed doubles contest against Dejan Ferdinansyah and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia.

The Indian pair fought for one hour and five minutes before losing the quarterfinal by 18-21 21-19 15-21 margin.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published: April 28, 2023, 20:03 IST
last updated: April 28, 2023, 20:22 IST
