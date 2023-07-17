PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth in Search for Season's First Title at Korea Open

PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth will look for consistency in their quest for a maiden title of the season when they begin their campaign at the Korea Open Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.

A title has eluded Sindhu this year with more than half the season already over. She has not been able to string together a series of wins in a week after returning from a five-month long injury lay-off following a stress fracture on her ankle.

The two-time Olympic medallist had reached the final of Madrid Spain Masters, her best finish this season. She showed sparks when she reached the semifinals of Canada Open but made a quarterfinal exit in the next event after going down to China’s Gao Fang Jie in the US Open.

The world No. 12 Indian will have to quickly recover from the loss when she opens her campaign here against Chinese Taipei’s Pai Yu Po. A favourable result is likely to pit her against China’s Olympic champion Chen Yu Fei.

With new coach Muhammad Hafiz Hashim, a former All England champion, also travelling with her this week, Sindhu will hope she finds her footing quickly in the Olympic qualification period which ends in April next year.

Srikanth, the 2021 World Championships silver medallist, too have blown hot and cold, reaching quarterfinals at Spain Masters, Malaysia Masters and Indonesia Open.

The former world number one will hope to put up a good show this week when he opens against Japan’s Kento Momota after having trained with his new coach Wiempie Mahardi of Indonesia.

While titles eluded Sindhu and Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy managed to claim Super 500 crowns at Canada and Malaysia this year and the duo would be hoping to hold on to their form.

Sen, coming into the event after a semifinal finish at US Open, will face former world number 2 Anders Antonsen of Denmark in his opening round, while fifth seed Prannoy will take on fellow Indian Sameer Verma.

All eyes will also be on Indonesia Open champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty when they take the court against Thailand’s Supak Jomkoh and Kittinupong Kedren in men’s doubles.

The third seeded Indian pair, who also claimed the Swiss Open Super 300 title, has been simply sensational this season and will be one of the favourites to clinch another title.

The men’s singles draw will also have Orleans Masters champion Priyanshu Rajawat, national champion Mithun Manjunath and 2022 Odisha Open winner Kiran George.

While Rajawat will face a qualifier, Mithun is pitted against Malaysia’s Ng Tze Yong and Kiran will square off against Wang Tzu Wei of Chinese Taipei.

In women’s singles, Aakarshi Kashyap and Malvika Bansod will face uphill task against China’s Zhang Yi Man and Olympic silver medallist Tai Tzu Ying respectively.

Among others, men’s doubles pair of Krishna Prasad Garaga and Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala, and MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila are also in fray.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand too will look for a good outing when they open their campaign against Bulgarian sisters Gabriela Stoeva and Stefani Stoeva.