R Praggnanandhaa, Magnus Carlsen Play Out Scintillating Draw in Chess World Cup Final Game 1

India’s young chess prodigy R Praggnanandhaa played out a scintillating 35-move draw in the World Cup final against world number 1 Magnus Carlsen in game 1. Meanwhile, in the third place match game 1, home favourite Nijat Abasov continued his sublime run in the World Cup as he defeated Fabiano Caruana.

R Praggnanandhaa gave Magnus Carlsen a tough fight, both players took their time, Praggnanandhaa managed to counter all the attacks from Carlsen and the duo couldn’t be separated eventually.

Praggnanandhaa and Carlsen will take on each other once again in Baku in game 2 of the World Cup final wherein the world number 1 will be White in Wednesday’s second classical game.

Earlier, the 18-year-old sensation from India had defeated 31-year-old American-Italian Fabiano Caruana in the semifinal and became the youngest-ever chess player to reach the finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023.

In his sensational run into the final, Prag defeated both World Number 2, Hikaru Nakamura and World Number 3 Caruana as he looks to be the first Indian to win the World Cup since the legendary Viswanathan Anand.

Playing in Whites for Game 1, R Praggnanandhaa started well as he kept his opponent thinking for multiple times during the game. At one point in time, Carlsen took more than 15 minutes to make his next move.

Speaking after the game, Praggnanandhaa said, “13… Rb8, I felt I should have something there. But maybe this position is just solid and I don’t have anything. What I played there was not the best try but I could not find anything."

