R Praggnanandhaa's Coach Ramesh RB 'Extremely Proud' on FIDE World Cup Show, 'Optimistic' for Final vs Magnus Carlsen

Ramesh RB, coach of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, was a proud man after ward stunned world No.3 Fabiano Caruana 3.5-2.5 via the tie-break in the semifinals to set up a summit clash with world number one Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup chess tournament.

After the two-game classical series ended 1-1, the 18-year-old Indian prodigy outlasted the highly-rated American GM in a battle of wits in a nerve-wracking tie-breaker.

“I am extremely proud that he has been doing phenomenally well in this World Cup and he qualified for the World Cup final. And what I hear is he is the youngest to do so. And also he is the only Indian to qualify for the final," coach Ramesh told ANI.

“He has already created many world records in the past, for example at the age of 10, he became the world’s youngest international chess master, there are only two titles given to chess players and he achieved one at the age of 10. At the age of 12, he became the 2nd youngest to achieve the grandmaster title. At the age of 14, he crossed the 2600 rating which was the youngest to cross the 2600 rating," he added.

Praggnanandhaa becomes the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.

Having already defeated world No. 2 and world No. 3 in the tournament, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Praggnanandhaa can defeat the world No.1.

“He has played Magnus many times. He has defeated the World champion five times in the last one-year and so. It is not new that they are playing against each other. Tomorrow will be an exciting match. This is the highest platform where they are meeting each other. The last time they played was in January when they played longer time control, he had played a draw against Magnus with the black pieces which was a good result," Ramesh said.