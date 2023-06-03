Rafael Nadal Undergoes Hip Surgery, Ruled Out of Action for Five Months

Rafael Nadal’s season is all but over after he underwent surgery on a hip muscle which will keep him out of action for an estimated five months, his representative said on Saturday.

The 14-time French Open champion, who has won a men’s joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

"Rafa will begin his progressive functional rehabilitation in a few hours and the normal recovery process is estimated at five months, always taking into account respecting the biological times of said structure," Benito Perez-Barbadillo said.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has said 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player.

