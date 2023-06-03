Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Rafael Nadal Undergoes Hip Surgery, Ruled Out of Action for Five Months

Rafael Nadal Undergoes Hip Surgery, Ruled Out of Action for Five Months

The 14-times French Open champion has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open, and was forced to sit out the Roland Garros event for the first time since his debut

Advertisement

Published By: Vivek Ganapathy

Reuters

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 19:19 IST

Paris, France

Rafael Nadal (AP Image)
Rafael Nadal (AP Image)

Rafael Nadal’s season is all but over after he underwent surgery on a hip muscle which will keep him out of action for an estimated five months, his representative said on Saturday.

The 14-time French Open champion, who has won a men’s joint-record 22 majors, has been out of action since January after hurting his hip flexor in his second-round match at the Australian Open.

ALSO READ| FA Cup Final Live Score nd Latest Updates: Manchester City Take on Manchester United in Summit Clash

"Rafa will begin his progressive functional rehabilitation in a few hours and the normal recovery process is estimated at five months, always taking into account respecting the biological times of said structure," Benito Perez-Barbadillo said.

The 37-year-old Spaniard has said 2024 is likely to be his last year as a professional player.

ALSO READ| Football Transfers 2023: Joao Moutinho and Diego Costa to Leave Wolves, Adama Traore in Talks to Stay

top videos
  • Siddhant Chaturvedi & Navya Naveli Nanda Return From Goa Vacation Together; So It's Official Now?
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation
  • Gufi Paintal Death: Remembering Mahabharat's Shakuni Mama & How He Made It A Cult Show
  • SatyaPrem Ki Katha Trailer: Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan's Chemistry Outdoes A Mediocre Showreel
  • Priyanka Chopra Fan Girls Over Beyonce, Dances Her Heart Out At Queen Bee's Renaissance Concert

    • He was initially set to miss up to eight weeks but skipped claycourt tournaments in Madrid and Rome to build his fitness after being ruled out of events at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona this season.

    In March, Nadal fell out of the top 10 in the world rankings for the first time since 2005 and is now 15th.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    first published: June 03, 2023, 19:19 IST
    last updated: June 03, 2023, 19:19 IST
    Read More