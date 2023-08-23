Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Highlights: Game 2 Ends in Draw, Tiebreaker on Thursday

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy
Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 18:27 IST
Azerbaijan
Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen played out a draw in the second round of the final of the FIDE World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The game ended honours even following a 30-move game in which Prag was on the black pieces.
The title winner will be decided on Thursday as the summit clash heads into tiebreaker.
Praggnanandhaa R and Magnus Carlsen played out yet another draw in the second game of the FIDE World Cup 2023 final in Baku on Wednesday.
Prag and Carlsen shook hands with each other following their 30-move draw, which meant that the title winner will be crowned on Thursday on a tiebreaker.
Join us on Thursday for the tiebreaker at 3 PM IST.
The World No.1 has doubled up on his rook on F as he seems to be inviting Prag for an all-out rook-off!
It works partly as the players trade a rook each.
Carlsen brings his king diagonally back behind the safety of his pawns after he brought his king into action earlier to oblige to the queen trade.
Prag could take up the offensive. The Indian pulls his rook down the middle to double up on his potential foray through the centre as he targets Carlsen’s bishop.
Legendary Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand’s view on Carlsen’s possible approach to game 2.
Carlsen tried to threaten Prag’s pawns as he brought his bishop into action.
Prag thinks long and hard before offering up a queen exchange against the Norwegian, and Carlsen yields to Prag’s trade.
Both players lose their queen.
The game seems to be locked in a tough situation as the players have defined their positions on the board.
Carlsen takes a gander down the hallway as Prag looks onto the board with utmost concentration to predict and thwart the strategy of the 32-year-old Scandinavian.
The world number seems to be inclining towards pushing the game for yet another day citing his health status due to a food poisoning he said he had suffered over the course of the tournament.
His intent to push the game to tiebreaker could come to pass as Prag could be subjected to play a reactive to Carlsen’s strategies as the Indian presides over the black pieces today.
GAME ON!
The second game of the FIDE World Cup 2023 final is underway as the players proceed to their opening moves following the customary handshake.
It is a four knight opening as the players establish their positions early on in the game.
The teenager takes cntre stage as he comes arrives to get the finals underway as he takes his seat.
The Indian looks focused as Carlsen walks in to take his position a few second before the timer runs out.
The finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on FIDE Chess’s Youtube channel.
FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovic is present at the venue to witness the finalists in action as the World Cup could culminate today.
Experts have predicted that the championship clash could go into a tiebreaker, which would mean one more day of chess action for the world to witness.
The teenage sensation said, “It’ll be a fight. He’ll definitely push very hard. I’ll try to rest and come fresh, I think that’s the best I can do," after he picked up a draw against the Scandinavian playing with white pieces on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old Norwegian GM said, “Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I’ve been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven’t been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous."
Some scintillating chess action was on display in the opening game as the finalists shared the honours taking the game into day 2 action.
Praggnanandhaa played with the white pieces on Tuesday and will be presiding over the black parts on Wednesday.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the championship game between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen from Baku.
The finalists had to settle for a dar on Tuesday as they picked up 0.5 points each and head into day 2 of the summit clash.