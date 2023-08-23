Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Highlights: Game 2 Ends in Draw, Tiebreaker on Thursday

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen played out a draw in the second round of the final of the FIDE World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The game ended honours even following a 30-move game in which Prag was on the black pieces.

The title winner will be decided on Thursday as the summit clash heads into tiebreaker.