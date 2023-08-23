Trends :Neeraj ChopraBray WyattOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Highlights: Game 2 Ends in Draw, Tiebreaker on Thursday

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 Highlights: Game 2 Ends in Draw, Tiebreaker on Thursday

Chess World Cup 2023 Final Highlights: Follow all the latest updates from the FIDE World Cup 2023 final game between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen.

Praggnanandhaa R, Magnus Carlsen.

Curated By: Vivek Ganapathy

News18.com

Last Updated: August 23, 2023, 18:27 IST

Azerbaijan

Advertisement

Indian chess prodigy Praggnanandhaa and Norwegian GM Magnus Carlsen played out a draw in the second round of the final of the FIDE World Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The game ended honours even following a 30-move game in which Prag was on the black pieces.

The title winner will be decided on Thursday as the summit clash heads into tiebreaker.

Aug 23, 2023 18:09 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Second game ends in a draw. Tiebreaker on Thursday.

Praggnanandhaa R and Magnus Carlsen played out yet another draw in the second game of the FIDE World Cup 2023 final in Baku on Wednesday.

Prag and Carlsen shook hands with each other following their 30-move draw, which meant that the title winner will be crowned on Thursday on a tiebreaker.

Join us on Thursday for the tiebreaker at 3 PM IST.

Aug 23, 2023 17:40 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Rook-off.

The World No.1 has doubled up on his rook on F as he seems to be inviting Prag for an all-out rook-off!

It works partly as the players trade a rook each.

Advertisement
Aug 23, 2023 17:24 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Carlsen goes King F1.

Carlsen brings his king diagonally back behind the safety of his pawns after he brought his king into action earlier to oblige to the queen trade.

Prag could take up the offensive. The Indian pulls his rook down the middle to double up on his potential foray through the centre as he targets Carlsen’s bishop.

Aug 23, 2023 17:12 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Vishy's view

Legendary Indian chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand’s view on Carlsen’s possible approach to game 2.

Aug 23, 2023 16:59 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Queen exchange.

Carlsen tried to threaten Prag’s pawns as he brought his bishop into action.

Prag thinks long and hard before offering up a queen exchange against the Norwegian, and Carlsen yields to Prag’s trade.

Both players lose their queen.

Aug 23, 2023 16:56 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Tight spot.

The game seems to be locked in a tough situation as the players have defined their positions on the board.

Carlsen takes a gander down the hallway as Prag looks onto the board with utmost concentration to predict and thwart the strategy of the 32-year-old Scandinavian.

Advertisement
Aug 23, 2023 16:41 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Carlsen angling for another day?

The world number seems to be inclining towards pushing the game for yet another day citing his health status due to a food poisoning he said he had suffered over the course of the tournament.

His intent to push the game to tiebreaker could come to pass as Prag could be subjected to play a reactive to Carlsen’s strategies as the Indian presides over the black pieces today.

Aug 23, 2023 16:35 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Finals game 2 begins.

GAME ON!

The second game of the FIDE World Cup 2023 final is underway as the players proceed to their opening moves following the customary handshake.

It is a four knight opening as the players establish their positions early on in the game.

 

Aug 23, 2023 16:32 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Prag takes his seat.

The teenager takes cntre stage as he comes arrives to get the finals underway as he takes his seat.

The Indian looks focused as Carlsen walks in to take his position a few second before the timer runs out.

Aug 23, 2023 16:30 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Watch all the action on youtube.

The finals of the FIDE World Cup 2023 will be broadcast on FIDE Chess’s Youtube channel.

Aug 23, 2023 16:27 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: Dvorkovic's word

FIDE president Arkady Dvorkovic is present at the venue to witness the finalists in action as the World Cup could culminate today.

Experts have predicted that the championship clash could go into a tiebreaker, which would mean one more day of chess action for the world to witness.

Aug 23, 2023 16:14 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: What they said after the opening round draw- Prag

The teenage sensation said, “It’ll be a fight. He’ll definitely push very hard. I’ll try to rest and come fresh, I think that’s the best I can do," after he picked up a draw against the Scandinavian playing with white pieces on Tuesday.

Aug 23, 2023 16:12 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: What they said after the opening round draw- Magnus Carlsen

The 32-year-old Norwegian GM said, “Normally, I would just probably have a bit of an advantage having a rest day while he had to play a tough tiebreak yesterday, but I’ve been in a pretty rough shape the last couple of days. I got some food poisoning after the game against Abasov. I haven’t been able to eat for the last two days. This also meant that I was really calm cause I had no energy to be nervous."

Aug 23, 2023 15:43 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: The big final, Day 2

Some scintillating chess action was on display in the opening game as the finalists shared the honours taking the game into day 2 action.

Aug 23, 2023 15:42 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: The big final, Day 2

Praggnanandhaa played with the white pieces on Tuesday and will be presiding over the black parts on Wednesday.

 

Aug 23, 2023 15:39 IST

Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup 2023 LIVE: The big final, Day 2

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the championship game between Praggnanandhaa and Magnus Carlsen from Baku.

The finalists had to settle for a dar on Tuesday as they picked up 0.5 points each and head into day 2 of the summit clash.

Latest Blogs

Latest News