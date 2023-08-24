Praggnanandhaa vs Carlsen, Chess World Cup Final 2023 Highlights: Magnus Carlsen Clinches Title With Tie-break Win Over Prag

Curated By: Feroz Khan
The two players settled for a quiet draw in the second classical game after one-and-a-half hours of play and 30 moves.
Five-time world champion Carlsen played a solid game with white pieces against Praggnanandhaa.
Magnus Carlsen picked up a win playing with black in the opening game of the tie-break on Thursday to draw first blood and held on well with white in the follow up game to claim the prize in dramatic fashion after the final was forced to tiebreak following the two draws the players played out in the classic format on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Magnus Carlsen Crowned Champion!
The Norwegian pulled off a draw with white pieces in Game 2 of the tiebreaker to seal the title after registering a win with black in the opening game of the day.
The 32-year-old World No.1 drew first blood with a win over Prag in the first game of the rapid tiebreak round on Thursday and followed it up with a draw to maximise his early advantage and clinch the prestigious crown in Baku.
Prag will preside over the black pieces in the second game of the tiebreaker.
The Indian will look to emulate Carlsen’s feat from game 1 as he seeks to level the fixture in the second game of the tiebreaker in the championship clash.
Magnus Carlsen has drawn first blood with a win in the opening game with black pieces against Prag.
The early advantage could be crucial in deciding the champion at the end of the day.
Can the Indian rally back with black pieces in the second game?
The game seems to be balanced evenly with both players remaining wary of the threat the other possesses in the current position.
The end game is closing in and the board seems evenly matched.
Most often, the person who blinks first goes down in the world of sport and that could prove to be the case in Baku today.
Prag, on white has been scalped off a bishop and knight by Carlsen on the black pieces, however, the Indian has knocked both the Norwegian’s bishops off the board.
Will the range advantage give Prag the upper hand in the opening game of the tiebreaker?
The Norwegian has navigated his way through an opening barrage by the 18-year-old Indian and pushes Prag into deep though about his next move.
Prag picks up the bottle of water by his side without taking his eyes off the board.
Prag in the zone!
A cagey start to the game as both players try to get the final underway on a positive note.
Both players have scalped a bishop off each other as Prag puts Carlsen under some considerable pressure early on.
HERE WE GO!
The tiebreaker to determine the champion in Azerbaijan is underway.
Prag begins the day with white pieces at his disposal and the 18-year-old begins with an E4.
Carlsen, who had been hit by a case of food poisoning angled for a draw right from the offing on Wednesday to give him another day to recover his health as he pushed for the tiebreakers.
Prag, who had conceded a draw in the first round with white, held on to take another draw with black on Wednesday.
“I didn’t really think that he would go for a quick draw today, but I realised when he went for this line that he wants to make a draw; I was also fine with that. I also feel exhausted, as I said in the previous interviews. Now I can just give everything tomorrow and relax after that," the 18-year-old said.
“I didn’t feel he had a lot of energy; I didn’t think he was unwell. I hope he recovers for tomorrow," the boy genius from Madras said as he wished his opponent a speedy recovery.
The teenage sensation spoke about the essence of a fresh mind ahead of the tiebreaker against the World No.1.
“Tomorrow, I just want to come with a fresh mind. I will try to rest today; it is very important because I’ve been playing a lot of tiebreaks here," the Indian said following his second-round draw against Magnus on Wednesday.
“I know it can take a lot of games or short ones as well, so I have to be ready for everything," he added.
Prag has been part of multiple tie-break situations in the ongoing event, but the upcoming one might be the trickiest and biggest one of all.
Can the Indian prodigy pull yet another ace?
It is almost time as the nation gathers around to witness the youngest-ever FIDE World Cup finalist takes on the Norwegian master for a chance to lift the coveted title in Azerbaijan.
It is Praggnanandhaa R vs Magnus Carlsen LIVE in a few moments!
The first two games, played on Tuesday and Wednesday in the classical format, failed to separate the two claimants. As per the tournament rules, the winner will be decided by tie-breaker. How will it be different from the first two games. Check here
News18 Sports spoke to RB Ramesh, Prag’s coach of ten years who also happens to be one of the strongest influences on the wunderkind from Tamil Nadu. He gave his technical evaluation of the 18-year-old’s display against the top players in the world, which ultimately propelled him to the final frontier against Carlsen. Read More Here
Magnus Carlsen is the world’s top-ranked player
As per International Chess Federation (FIDE), the contest will get underway after 3:15 PM (IST). Stick with us for all the latest updates.
Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the ongoing Chess World Cup 2023 final. India’s R Praggnanandhaa continues his fight against five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen with the two opponents vying to win the title for the first time. Carlsen has won everything but the Chess WC and he definitely wants to add the elusive title against his name. He’s though facing a formidable opponent in Praggnanandhaa who has produced a scintillating show in the tourney, outclassing higher ranked opponents.
Praggnanandhaa was ahead on time at the start of the contest, but was unable to press home the advantage. He himself came under time by the end of the contest.
The first game on Tuesday had ended in a stalemate after over four hours of play and 70-plus moves, following which Carlsen said he was a bit under the weather.
Speaking after the game, Praggnanandhaa said, “I didn’t really think that he would go for a quick draw today, but I realised when he went for this line that he wanted to make a draw; I was also fine with that.
“I also feel exhausted, as I said in the previous interviews. Now I can just give everything tomorrow and relax after that.”
To a question if he realised that Carlsen was under the weather during the first game, the Indian player said, “Yeah. I did feel that he did not have a lot of energy. I hope he recovers tomorrow.”
Asked if he would suggest to the organisers of the World Cup in future for an extra rest day before the final, he said, “Yeah, if it is there. It would be good.”
About the media attention he was getting, the Indian star said, “I am definitely getting used to this. It is good to see so many people following chess. Chess is definitely getting popular, that way I am very happy.”
The 18-year-old Praggnanandhaa has been enjoying an incredible run in the tournament, having already beaten world No.2 Hikaru Nakamura and world No.3 Fabiano Caruana to set up a final date against the Norwegian Grandmaster.
The results in the ongoing tournament also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.
Praggnanandhaa, thus, became the third youngest player after the legendary Bobby Fischer and Carlsen to qualify for the Candidates tournament.
After the game, Carlsen said, “Praggnanandhaa has already played a lot of tie-breaks against very strong players… I know he is very strong. If I have some energy, if I have a good day, obviously I will have good chances.”
“I am very grateful to the organisers, FIDE and the doctors and nurses, who got me some good treatment. Today, I am feeling a bit better but I still didn’t feel like I had the energy for a full fight, so I thought, let’s get one more day of rest.
“Hopefully, I will have more strength tomorrow,” the Norwegian world No.1 added.
The two tie-break games in rapid format will be played with a time control of 25 minutes for each player plus 10 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.
If those two games also fail to throw a winner, two more games with time control of 5 minutes for each player will be played. There will be 3 seconds increment per move, starting from move 1.
Praggnanandhaa is only the second Indian after the legendary Viswanathan Anand to reach the World Cup final.
Posting on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) during the game, former world champion Anand wrote, “Wow, did not expect this opening! Is Magnus repeating his game 12 strategy of 2016 and aiming for a tiebreak?”
“If so, Magnus has spent the day thinking of the tiebreak whilst Prag can only start to do so after the game.”