Ranveer Singh Collaborates With NBA For New Campaign 'This Is Basketball'

The National Basketball Association (NBA) debuted #ThisIsBasketball, a new brand campaign in India starring Bollywood superstar and NBA Brand Ambassador for India Ranveer Singh to celebrate the game of basketball throughout the country. The campaign consists of a series of videos that will be released over the rest of the year to showcase the diversity of the basketball community in the country and capture the true essence of the sport – that the court is for everyone.

The first video is built around Singh’s passion and love for the game of basketball. Basketball fans throughout the country – including Singh – are featured on the court as they share what basketball means to them, highlighting its values and impact on culture. From achieving your goals to finding common ground with others on the court, #ThisIsBasketball brings to light the different facets of the sport that inspire the next generation to play the game.