Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Ravi Shankar Named India's High Performance Coach of Archery

Ravi Shankar Named India's High Performance Coach of Archery

SAI Coaching Division also announced five High Performance Coaches in various disciplines, like - shooting, fencing, kabaddi.

Advertisement

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 20:29 IST

Kolkata, India

Archery coach Ravi Shankar (Twitter)
Archery coach Ravi Shankar (Twitter)

Former India and Army archery coach Ravi Shankar, who is now attached to SAI Eastern Centre in Kolkata, has been appointed as a High Performance Coach in the build-up to the Paris Olympics.

“His role will be to take care of Sports science in coaching as well as data analysis and corrective actions to enhance performance," Indian High Performance Director Sanjeeva Singh told PTI.

SAI Coaching Division has announced five HPCs in various disciplines, which include Dronacharya awardee eminent athletics coach Robert Bobby George.

top videos
  • Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Screening: Katrina, Vicky, Gauri, More Show Support For Ranveer-Alia

    • A SAI official said their roles would be reviewed on yearly basis.

    The other High Performance Coaches announced by SAI in a letter dated July 21 were Manoj Kumar (shooting), Manoj Kumar (shooting), Tukaram Mehatra (fencing) and Capt Bhaskaran E (kabaddi).

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: July 24, 2023, 20:29 IST
    last updated: July 24, 2023, 20:29 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App