Ready to Be Hanged If Any Allegation is Proved: Brij Bhushan Amid Wrestlers’ Stir, UWW's Warning | Exclusive

Even as agitating wrestlers threatened to immerse their medals in River Ganga, demanding his arrest over allegations of sexual harassment, and the United World Wrestling (UWW) warned of “suspension of the federation, forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) and President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) Brij Bhushan Saran Singh is unperturbed.

In an exclusive chat, with News18, Singh refuted all claims, saying he “was not guilty" and was “ready to be hanged if any small allegation is proved".

Meanwhile, the UWW, the international governing body for the sport, issued a statement on Tuesday expressing “great concern over the situation in India where wrestlers are protesting over allegations of abuse and harassment by the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI)".

Urging for a thorough probe, the UWW said that it “will request further information about the next elective general assembly from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the ad-hoc committee of the WFI".

“The 45-day deadline that was initially set to hold this elective assembly shall be respected. Failing to do so may lead UWW to suspend the federation, thereby forcing the athletes to compete under a neutral flag. It is reminded that UWW already took a measure in this situation by reallocating the Asian Championship planned in New Delhi earlier this year," it added.

India’s top wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia and hundreds of their supporters reached Har ki Pauri in Uttarakhand on Tuesday to immerse their medals in the Ganga. While the athletes broke down ahead of the immersion, farm leaders convinced them to defer their plans. The athletes have now given the Centre a five-day deadline.

‘CHANGING STANCE’

Singh questioned the wrestlers’ delay in filing a complaint, considering the “alleged incident took place seven years ago".

As the protest began in January, discussions were held with the sports ministry for two days. An oversight committee was formed, and members suggested by the wrestlers were included. The committee heard every complaint and the report was handed over to the Delhi Police. Singh said he stepped aside “to allow fair probe" and also announced his decision “not to contest the elections again".

Singh, however, wondered how the wrestlers’ initial demand for his “resignation" turned into demand for “a Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) case and arrest".

Singh alleges that the committee called witnesses over these claims too and “most of the girls refused to testify" against him, as there was “no truth to the allegations". He pointed out that the wrestlers changed their stance every time, while his stand has remained the same and alleged a “conspiracy angle".

‘WRESTLERS FROM OTHER STATES SUPPORT ME’

Singh questioned why the activities of the entire federation were stopped, when the allegations were against an individual who was the president of the WFI. “The activities should have continued. This boosted the morale of those making false allegations. The best way out is to conduct the elections of the WFI and get an ad-hoc committee to conduct the tournaments fixed in this calendar," he said.

According to Singh, this will “help wrestlers from other states, especially the Northeast, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, not only to participate, but also win medals. The certificates they win will help them get government and private sector jobs".

Singh said he had only one question. “Why do wrestlers from other states not have the right to speak on this issue?"

He further added that wrestlers from “all states support him" and he “could have given a call" to those who support him to come out. “But I didn’t do that," he said.

‘NOTHING TO PROVE I AM GUILTY’

Singh alleges a wider conspiracy around all these allegations.

“I know my life and I am 100% sure that nothing can be proved against me. Even the Delhi Police questioned me for five-six hours, but I am confident that there is nothing to prove that I am guilty."

He added that the Delhi Police was investigating the case and the conclusion was not in his hands.

Singh, however, now “regrets his passion for wrestling". “I loved wrestling and I was doing my job as the president of the federation with all my heart. Now, I think, this was my fault," he said.

EVENTS WORRYING, DISAPPOINTED OVER LACK OF PROBE RESULTS: INt’L BODY

The UWW, in its statement, said that it has taken due note that the WFI President has been put aside at an early stage and is currently not in charge.

“The events of these last days are even more worrying that the wrestlers were arrested and temporarily detained by the police for initiating a march of protest. The site where they had been protesting for more than a month has also been cleared out by the authorities. UWW firmly condemns the treatment and detention of the wrestlers. It expresses its disappointment over the lack of results of the investigations so far. UWW urges the relevant authorities to conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the allegations. As it has already done since the beginning of this situation, UWW will hold a meeting with the wrestlers to inquire about their condition and safety and reconfirm our support for a fair and just resolution of their concerns," it said. ​