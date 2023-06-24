REC Limited Joins Hands with BAI to Bolster Development of Indian Badminton

REC Limited, a leading public infrastructure finance company, has entered into a partnership with the Badminton Association of India (BAI) for a two-week training camp ahead of Asia Junior Championships.

Currently, REC Limited’s support is utilised to provide valuable assistance to the 18-member Indian squad who are preparing for the junior continental championships to be held in Indonesia from July 7 to 16.

The players are undergoing an extensive two-week training camp at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula as part of REC Limited’s support.

“I would like to express my utmost appreciation for this exceptional collaboration between REC Limited and BAI. The commitment demonstrated by REC Limited and the Sports Authority of India (SAI) for facilitating this collaboration will bolster the development of badminton remarkably in India," said BAI General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.

“I am confident that with such able and committed stakeholders, BAI will be able to create a strong pathway and future excellence for the game in the country that will go a long way in producing talents and build a strong ecosystem for badminton in India."

Through this partnership, REC Limited will extend its support to boost development and training programmes as well as help in achieving excellence while driving grassroots projects and necessary support system.