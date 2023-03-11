Red Bull Racing Showrun 2023: Check Out All the Details of the Dazzling Event

Reigning F1 champions Oracle Red Bull Racing are all set to enthral motorsport enthusiasts with their Showrun on the streets of Mumbai on March 12.

Thirteen-time F1 race winner and veritable legend David Coulthard will dazzle the crowd by driving the RB7 up and down the Bandra bandstand in front of Shah Rukh Khan’s residence Mannat. It is worth noting that the RB7 was Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 F1 championship-winning car. Interestingly, Vettel had won the 2011 Indian Grand Prix in this car.

Red Bull Racing, the only team to have won the Indian Grand Prix, has previously conquered the world’s highest motorable road at Khardung-la, impressed Mumbaikars at the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and fascinated Delhiites with some slick moves at the iconic Rajpath boulevard.

Advertisement

Furthermore, there will also be a bike stunt riding showcase by Arunas Gibieza – one of the most popular pro stunt riders in the world. Reports suggest that almost all the tickets for the breathtaking event are sold out. For all those looking to attend the Red Bull Racing Showrun, here is all you need to know:

At what time does the Red Bull Racing Showrun start?

Red Bull Racing Showrun will start at 10 am IST. Gates will open at 8 am itself.

Which car will Red Bull Racing Showrun feature?

Red Bull Racing Showrun will feature Sebastian Vettel’s 2011 F1 championship-winning car, the RB7. The legendary car, powered by a 2.4-litre V8 engine, is one of the most dominant machines in Formula 1’s history.

What is the price of the tickets for the Red Bull Racing Showrun?

General Access tickets are free of charge. But entry is limited in this category and will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis.

Advertisement

Gold Arena tickets are priced at Rs 499. Diamond Arena tickets are priced at Rs 2,499. By availing Diamond Arena tickets, you can have access to the Red Bull Energy Station.

Next up are the HSBC Starstruck Lounge tickets. These special tickets, priced at Rs 25,000, cover a two-day package and include seating in the grandstand, a meet and greet with David Coulthard, an invite to the official after-party and Red Bull Racing memorabilia.

Read all the Latest Sports News here