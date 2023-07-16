Reliance Foundation Athlete Jyothi Yarraji Signs Off With a Silver Medal to Add to Her Gold at Asian Athletics Championship

Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji today added a silver medal in the 200m event to her gold from the 100m hurdles she had previously won in this edition, on the final day of action at the Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand on Sunday, 16th July. Her fellow Reliance Foundation athlete Gulveer Singh also put in an impressive performance on the last day to win bronze in the 5000m event.

Jyothi was in inspired form in the final, running her personal best of 23.13s to win silver behind Singapore’s Veronica Shanti Pereira, who won Gold in a time of 22.70s to set a new Championship record.

Gulveer clocked a time of 13:48.33 in the final to finish third behind the Japanese duo of Hyuga Endo (13:34.94) and Kazuya Shiojiri (13:43.92).

Jyothi said she was pleased to overcome various challenges to finish with two medals. “When I started the 100m hurdles event, there was rain and a false start too. So I’m very happy to return with two medals. I’m glad to achieve a personal best in the 200m event inspite of being sick. I will now look to do well at the Asian Games and the World Championships. I will also speak to my coach about the areas that I can further improve upon"

James Hillier, Athletics Director, Reliance Foundation, commended the athletes for their efforts. “Gulveer ran a very good tactical race. He conserved energy at the beginning and when the athletes in front of him started tiring, he used that to his advantage. He won bronze quite comfortably. He had just recovered from a blister on his foot and he showed immense heart to win that medal."

He also credited Jyothi for her fortitude in winning two medals and getting a new personal best. “When I first told people that Jyothi could win a medal in the 200m at the Asian Championships, they would not believe it. She has done that now. To do it with two personal bests is absolutely amazing. She woke up with a fever this morning and was vomiting, so that was an incredible effort by her, not just to compete but to also win a medal. She is a champion, because champions find a way to get a result even when the chips are down and she did that."