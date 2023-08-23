Reliance Foundation Jr. NBA 3on3 Regional Championships Register High Turnout in Chandigarh, Bangalore and Jamshedpur

The Reliance Foundation (RF) Jr. NBA Program successfully completed its Chandigarh, Bangalore and Jamshedpur legs over the weekend with over 400 teams participating in the RF Jr. NBA 3on3 Regional Championships. Now in its 10th edition, The RF Jr. NBA program features free, nationwide basketball development clinics and tournaments for youth, coaches, and teachers.

The Bangalore leg saw a massive turnout with 166 schools participating in the tournament in which National Public School HSR and Vydehi School of Excellence clinched the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively in the U-14 and Delhi Public School (DPS) and Silicon City Academy bagged the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively.

Chandigarh schools also met the 3-on-3 championships with excitement as 130 teams participated out of which Sacred High Senior Secondary School (U-12 girls), KV High Grounds (U-12 boys), Gurukul Global School (U-14 boys) and Learning Paths Public School (U-14 girls) emerged victors.

Jamshedpur saw a similar response as 111 schools participated in the two-day long event in which DAV NIT (U-12 girls), Hill Top School (U-12 boys), Sacred Hearts Convent School (U-14 girls) and Vidya Bharti Chinmaya Vidyalaya (U-14 boys) won their respective age groups.