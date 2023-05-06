Rey Mysterio's Battle Against Son to Shinsuke Nakamura's Triumph: Highlights Of WWE SmackDown Results

The go-home episode of this week’s WWE SmackDown featured Bad Bunny’s special appearance. The Grammy Award winning-rapper came out last night at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico in San Juan ahead of his Backlash fight against Damian Priest. Bad Bunny will take on Priest in a San Juan Street Fight on Saturday’s Backlash. Shinsuke Nakamura, on the other hand, decided to seek his revenge on this week’s SmackDown. Nakamura was up against Karrion Kross on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown. WWE fans also witnessed last night a promo of the Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Cody Rhodes. Rey Mysterio and The LWO kicked off this week’s episode of the WWE SmackDown.

Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows vs The Viking Raiders

The Viking Raiders featured in the first fight of the night. Erik and Ivar took on Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows in the opening bout of the SmackDown. The Viking Raiders dominated the initial phase of the clash, but they could not carry forward the momentum. The OC’s Anderson and Gallows earned a hard-fought victory in a gruelling opening battle. Ivar endured a Magic Killer as the Good Brothers set up a win via pinfall.

The Street Profits vs Imperium

The Street Profits clinched their second SmackDown win last night after getting the better of Imperium. Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits showcased terrific athleticism to down Imperium’s Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser. Ford came up with a frog splash on Vinci to secure a win on Friday.

Shinsuke Nakamura vs Karrion Kross

The high voltage fight between Shinsuke Nakamura and Karrion Kross was tipped to be the most exciting one of Friday Night SmackDown and in reality; it did turn out to be a riveting battle. After putting up a tremendous performance, the new RAW draftee Nakamura emerged victorious yesterday. Nakamura pulled off his famous Kinshasa to earn a pin for the win.

Rey Mysterio and Zelina Vega vs Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley

The main event of Friday Night SmackDown involved Rey Mysterio, Zelina Vega, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in a mixed tag team match. Rey and Zelina teamed up to face Dominik and Ripley’s combined force. Rey succeeded in defeating his son Dominik on the latest episode of the WWE SmackDown.

