Trends :WTC 2023GT VS MIOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
Home » Sports » Roland Garros: Carlos Alcaraz Says He Felt 'Invincible' in French Open Win

Roland Garros: Carlos Alcaraz Says He Felt 'Invincible' in French Open Win

Carlos Alcaraz issued an early warning to his rivals as he began his quest for a second Grand Slam title by beating Flavio Cobolli in French Open first round

Advertisement

Curated By: Ritayan Basu

News18.com

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 11:30 IST

New Delhi, India

Carlos Alcaraz at French Open (AP)
Carlos Alcaraz at French Open (AP)

World number one Carlos Alcaraz admitted he felt “invincible" at times during his straight-sets win over Italian qualifier Flavio Cobolli in the French Open first round on Monday.

The 20-year-old, the youngest top seed at Roland Garros since Bjorn Borg in 1976, swept to a 6-0, 6-2, 7-5 win over his 159th-ranked opponent.

The 20-year-old has already cemented his status as a top contender on the biggest stages and is one of the favourites to take on the mantle of his compatriot and 14-times Roland Garros champion Rafa Nadal, who is absent this year with a hip issue.

US Open champion Alcaraz won the first eight games of Monday’s match and was comfortably two sets up in just 52 minutes.

In the first set alone, he allowed his overwhelmed opponent a meagre 10 points.

“I felt I couldn’t lose a game. I thought that I was able to win easier than I did, but a match can turn around in each game. But at the start of the match, I felt invincible," he said.

Cobolli, making his Grand Slam debut, rallied briefly in the third set but was unable to take advantage of two break points in the sixth game.

Alcaraz then saw four match points slip away as the Italian hung on to level at 5-5.

However, the Spaniard wrapped up the tie on a fifth match point in the 12th game.

Next up for Alcaraz is a clash with Japan’s Taro Daniel for a place in the last 32.

New York-born Daniel, ranked 112, enjoyed his best Slam at the Australian Open in 2022 where he went to the third round from qualifying and defeated former world number one Andy Murray in the round of 64.

His best run in Paris was a second round appearance in 2017.

Daniel has flourished on hard courts this year — reaching the quarter-finals in Acapulco and second round from qualifying at Indian Wells and Miami.

“I know the level of Taro, so it’s going to be a really tough second round, really tough match," added Alcaraz.

“So I have to be ready for that, and I have to be prepared for a really tough one."

(With inputs from Agencies)

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Ritayan BasuRitayan Basu, Senior Sub-Editor, Sports at News18.com, covers badminton and cric...Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 11:30 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 11:30 IST
    Read More