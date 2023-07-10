Roman Reigns Makes WrestleMania History with 1,042 Days as Champion

Roman Reigns is arguably the best wrestler in modern times with the ‘Head of the Table’ trusted to carry the WWE as its face for quite some time now.

The Tribal Chief debuted in WWE as part of the Shield faction and on breaking up with the likes of Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose (now Jon Moxley), went on to be pushed as a babyface by Vince McMahon. The WWE Universe promptly rejected Leati Joseph Anoaʻi, aka Roman Reigns.

After his reinvention as a heel and his shtick as the leader of the Bloodline, Roman found a new life along with his cousins Jimmy and Jey Uso - The Usos.

Roman Reigns recently broke an all-time WWE record.

‘The Big Dog’ had dethroned The Fiend in a triple-threat match that also featured Braun Strowman as the Universal Champion at Payback in August 2020. Come WrestleMania 38, Roman vanquished Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Titles.