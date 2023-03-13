Home » Sports » Rs 2 Crore Car Catches Fire in Red Bull F1 Showrun Event in Mumbai

Rs 2 Crore Car Catches Fire in Red Bull F1 Showrun Event in Mumbai

The Red Bull F1 Showrun was held near the Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai

Last Updated: March 13, 2023, 08:09 IST

Mumbai, India

Red Bull F1 Showrun (Twitter)
Red Bull F1 Showrun (Twitter)

A black Nissan GTR car, reportedly worth around Rs 2 crore, caught fire during a prestigious promotional event here on Sunday.

The incident occurred at the Red Bull F1 Showrun held near the Bandra Bandstand.

While visuals and videos of the vehicle on fire circulated on social media, the BMC Disaster Control has not commented on the incident.



The blaze that engulfed the modified car were quickly doused and there are no reports of any casualty or the causes behind the conflagration.



(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Ritayan Basu

first published: March 13, 2023, 08:09 IST
last updated: March 13, 2023, 08:09 IST
