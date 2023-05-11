Rules and Regulations for Conducting India U-23, U-17 Wrestling Selection Trials Finalised

The rules and regulations related to conducting the selection trials for picking the Indian teams for the 2023 U-17 and U-23 Asian Wrestling Championships have been finalised, the ad-hoc panel running the sport in the country said on Thursday.

A meeting was held in this regard, and it was chaired by Bhupender Singh Bajwa, who is one of the members of the ad-hoc panel constituted by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) in the wake of the renewed protests led by the World Championship medallist trio of Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia against outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

“A directive regarding the rules, regulations and programme for conducting the selection trials for selecting the Indian U23 and U17 wrestling teams for participation in the 2023 U23 and U17 Asian Wrestling Championships have been finalised and circulated to all state wrestling associations," said a press release issued by the WFI’s ad-hoc panel and signed by Bajwa.

Advertisement

The selection committee for free style wrestlers comprises Bajwa, chief coach Jagmander Singh and Ramesh Kumar Gulia.

While those who will be picking the greco roman and women wrestling teams are former Suma Shirur, the former shooter falling under the sportsperson of outstanding merit category, Mahasingh Rao, Alka Tomar and Neha Rathi.

Brij Bhushan is facing allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation from the aggrieved wrestlers.

The Asian Championships for Under-17 and Under-23 wresters will be held in Bishkek from June 10-18.

The panel has been entrusted with not only running the WFI’s day-to-day affairs but also conduct its election to the new executive committee within 45 days of its formation.

The panel came into existence following the IOA executive committee’s meeting on April 27.

The ad-hoc panel had decided to hold trials from May 17-19 at the Indira Gandhi Stadium.