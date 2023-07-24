Russia's Vera Zvonareva Stopped From Entering Poland Ahead of PNB Paribas Warsaw Open

Poland’s Interior Ministry banned Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva from entering the country ahead of the WTA 250 tournament in Warsaw, in which she was scheduled to take part.

Poland, which supports Ukraine in its war against Russia’s aggression, said that Zvonareva was on a banned list and not allowed into the country for reasons of state and public security.

A communique on the ministry website said the Polish Border Guard on Friday denied entry to the 60th-ranked player, who flew in from Belgrade on a French visa. She remained in the transit zone of the Warsaw airport and on Saturday flew to Podgorica, Montenegro.

The communique stressed emphasised Poland’s intent in opposing the regime of Russian and Belarusian Presidents Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko and is not allowing people who support Russian and Belarusian actions to enter our country.

The 38-year-old Zvonareva was to take part in the PNB Paribas Warsaw Open tournament that begins Monday.

The former world number 2 ranked player was still on the event’s participants’ list Sunday. The WTA said in a statement it was evaluating the situation.

Russia launched an unprompted attack on Ukraine’s sovereign territory earlier last year with the assistance of Belarus, following which multiple sporting bodies have imposed bans on athletes from the two nations.

The countries of the world vehemently condemned the acts of violence and dished out sanctions on the two nations responsible for the disruption of peace in Ukraine.

Events scheduled to be hosted by the two nations were stripped as world sporting bodies took seriously to the breach of the Olympic spirit.