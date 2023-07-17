S8UL Honoured With Coveted MOBIES 'Global Impact on Mobile Gaming' Award

Making its mark on the international stage for yet another time, S8UL, India’s leading Esports organization has added yet another feather to its illustrious cap by becoming the first-ever Esports organization to be honored for its unparalleled impact on the worldwide mobile gaming landscape with the highly coveted ‘MOBIES GLOBAL IMPACT IN MOBILE GAMING’ 2023 award in Los Angeles, late Friday night.

S8UL, a brainchild of Indian Esports industry veterans and distinguished gamers Naman Mathur (Mortal), Animesh Agarwal (8Bit Thug), and Lokesh Jain (Goldy), celebrated the victory along with the entire Esports community of India. This achievement not only brings glory to S8UL but also elevates the recognition and respect for Indian Esports on a global scale. This award is also a testament to India’s dominance as a mobile-first gaming country with 90% of players preferring to play video games on mobile only.

Immersed in this proud moment, the three Co-Founders of S8UL couldn’t contain their joy, expressing: “This moment is truly surreal, and words cannot express the depth of our gratitude to every person who played a part in our journey. Our success is a testament to the outstanding progress we have achieved, igniting a newfound enthusiasm within us to aim higher. This award is for, of, and by the Indian gaming community and we will always be thankful for the love we have received from the country."

They further added “Our consistent triumphs year-on-year fuels our ambition and hunger to push our boundaries to scale more heights. Through our efforts, we aim to redefine the gaming landscape in the country and propel it to the forefront of mobile gaming to put India on the global map of gaming."

Alongside S8UL, their co-founder and the face of Indian gaming and Esports, Naman ‘Mortal’ Sandeep Mathur was also nominated for Mobile Content Creator of the Year. Team Soul’s prominent BGMI athlete Harsh ‘Goblin’ Paudwal was nominated for Mobile Esports Player of the Year but the awards for the above categories were bagged by Judo Sloth & Frederic “Bennyqt" Gonzales respectively.

Backed by recent accolades, the leading Esports organization S8UL, in collaboration with The Esports Club will also be inaugurating the first-ever gaming fest, a two-day extravaganza sponsored by Lenovo and Intel, dedicated to passionate fans from across the country. This exciting event, known as the S8UL Gaming Fest, will take place in Bengaluru from July 29-30.