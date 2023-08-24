'You Made us Proud': PM Narendra Modi, Viswanathan Anand Hail Praggnanandhaa After His Dream Run in FIDE World Cup

R Praggnanandhaa fought hard but failed to get past world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen in the FIDE World Cup final on Thursday. In the exciting match, Carlsen managed to clinch the tie-break 1.5-0.5 after the classical games ended in a stalemate.

Carlsen won the first game of the tie-break in 45 moves and had the advantage of white pieces in the second game where the tie-break ended in a draw - 25+10. The Norwegian legend played it safe after he had won the first, displaying his end-game skills.

It was Carlsen’s first World Cup triumph, having won the World Championship five times.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the 18-year-old Indian shone throughout the tournament and had a dream run.

Primer Minister Narendra Modi heaped praise on the young grandmaster for his exceptional performance at the world stage.

The sports fraternity and fans on the microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, hailed Praggnanandhaa for his impressive show throughout the tournament.

The results in the World Cup also helped Praggnanandhaa qualify for Candidates 2024 tournament, which will be held in Canada.