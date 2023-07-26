SAI to Provide Four Fencers Financial Assistance for World University Games in China

Sports Authority of India (SAI) will financially support 4 fencers from the SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) for the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The fencers include TOPS athlete Abhay Krishna Shinde, Tannu Gulia, Shiksha Ballouria from NCOE Patiala, and Khelo India athlete Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar from NCOE Aurangabad.

As the event is not covered under Fencing’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) plans, the World University Games will get international exposure for the athletes.

Therefore, SAI has decided to give funding as a special case to the athletes. The 31st edition of the competition is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.