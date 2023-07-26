Trends :IND VS PAK LIVESAFF ChampionshipOrange CapPurple CapIPL 2023 Schedule
SAI to Provide Four Fencers Financial Assistance for World University Games in China

TOPS athlete Abhay Krishna Shinde, Tannu Gulia, Shiksha Ballouria from NCOE Patiala, and Khelo India athlete Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar from NCOE Aurangabad were named to be given financial assistance from SAI for the competition scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

July 26, 2023

Indian fencer Abhay Krishna Shinde.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) will financially support 4 fencers from the SAI National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs) for the upcoming World University Games in Chengdu, China.

The fencers include TOPS athlete Abhay Krishna Shinde, Tannu Gulia, Shiksha Ballouria from NCOE Patiala, and Khelo India athlete Durgesh Milind Jahagirdar from NCOE Aurangabad.

As the event is not covered under Fencing’s Annual Calendar for Training and Competition (ACTC) plans, the World University Games will get international exposure for the athletes.

Therefore, SAI has decided to give funding as a special case to the athletes. The 31st edition of the competition is scheduled from July 28 to August 8.

    Other NCOE Athletes who have qualified for the World University Games are NCOE Bengaluru Race Walker Hardeep and high jumper Khyati. Taekwondo athletes Shivangi Chanambam and Parsida Nongmaithem of NCOE Trivandrum. While Wushu player Sanma Brahma of NCOE Itanagar is also among the participants included.

