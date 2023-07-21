'Justice and Fair Selection': Sakshi Malik Says She Turned Down Offer of Direct Entry Into Asian Games

The exemption from trials for the Asian Games handed to star Indian wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia has infuriated the wrestling fraternity, who approached the IOA demanding an explanation regarding the same.

Following the unrest, fellow Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik, who led the protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh shoulder-to-shoulder with Phogat and Punia said that she was offered to be given the exception from the trials too, but stated that she denied it.

“As you all know, we had requested the government for additional time for preparing for the Asian Games," Malik said.

“We had requested them to hold our trials after August 10, and the government gave us time as well, following which we came out here for training," Malik, who is currently undergoing training in the USA said.

“But, over the last 3-4 days, it has emerged that direct entries are being sent for two weight categories," the 30-year-old said.

“I was also told to e-mail, that my name would be considered too. But I have refused, I do not want to go without the trials," Sakshi said.

“Neither have I gone to any tournament without any trials nor do I want to do it now," the wrestler from Rohtak reiterated.

“We had only discussed about time extension that our trials should be held after August 10 — which is not happening," she explained.

“I only want to say that everyone should get justice and a chance for fair selections," the Birmingham CWG gold medallists said.

Malik also said that the exception granted to her fellow senior wrestlers was a ploy by the government to create a rift between the athletes and break their unity.

“The government has attempted to break the unity between the wrestlers by sending their names directly," Malik wrote in a tweet.