Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia & Vinesh Phogat Resume Railway Job, Say 'Fight On'

Wrestler Sakshi Malik on Monday denied reports that claimed she has withdrawn from the wrestlers’ protest two days after meeting Amit Shah and resumed her job at the Northern Railways.

While reports said that Sakshi Malik has pulled out of the agitation against sidelined WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and resumed her job in the Railways, the Olympian wrestler took to Twitter and said “this news is completely wrong".

“In the fight for justice, none of us has backed down, nor will we. Along with Satyagraha, I am fulfilling my responsibility in Railways. Our fight continues till justice is served. Please don’t spread any wrong news," she said in a tweet.

Northern Railways CRRPO Deepak Kumar confirmed to News18 that Sakshi Malik has joined back. Along with Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat have also resumed their duties with the Railways.

Olympian wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat are among the wrestlers leading a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, accusing him of sexual harassment against many wrestlers including a minor.

Protesting wrestlers on Saturday met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence over their protest against the WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Amit Shah assured the wrestlers that the law remains same for everyone, an NDTV report said. “Let the law take its own course," Shah told wrestlers, as per the report.

The meeting reportedly began at 11 pm and lasted for over an an hour. Sources said that Bajrang Punia, Sakshee Malikkh, Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian met Amit Shah, according to the report. The wrestlers reportedly demanded an impartial probe and quick action against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

The wrestlers had been protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar till May 28 when the Delhi Police cleared the agitation site after they were stopped from marching to the new Parliament building as it was being inaugurated.

The wrestlers, booked for rioting and other charges following the May 28 scuffle with security personnel, later went to Haridwar claiming that they want to immerse their medals in the Ganges.

Major drama unfolded last week at Har ki Pauri Ganga ghat in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar as protesting wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, reached there to immerse their medals as part of their protest against WFI’s Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

With many people requesting them, they decided to hand over the medals to the farmers’ leaders to take a call.