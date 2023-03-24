Salima Tete Honoured With AHF Emerging Women's Player of the Year Award

Indian women’s hockey team midfielder Salima Tete has been honoured with the AHF Emerging Player of the Year Award for her brilliant performance in 2022.

The 20-year-old was presented with the award at the Asian Hockey Federation’s (AHF) Annual General Meeting in Mungyeong, Korea.

“I sincerely thank the Asian Hockey Federation for recognising the hard work that we have done on the ground over the years," Salima said in a statement issued by Hockey India.

“But this journey would not have been possible without the constant support that I have received from my teammates and the coaching staff who have always given me the confidence to play according to my strengths and have given me the freedom to express myself."

Asian Hockey Federation also honoured Hockey India secretary general Bhola Nath Singh with Emerging Sport Leader award.

Salima has been an integral part of the Indian team over the past couple of years and was named the Rising Player of the Tournament at the Women’s Asia Cup in Muscat last year.

She made her senior team debut in 2016 in the Test series against Australia, before helping the national junior side win a silver medal at the third Youth Olympic Games in 2018 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Salima was also part of the Indian team that secured a creditable fourth position at the Tokyo Olympics. She also played in the 2021 FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup in Potchefstroom, South Africa, where the side finished fourth.

Besides, the midfielder was part of the Indian team that secured third place in the FIH Women’s Hockey Pro League 2021/22 and the Birmingham Commonwealth Games bronze medal-winning side.

Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey congratulated the young midfielder for the award.

“I congratulate Salima Tete for being honoured with this award. It always gives me immense pleasure to see our Indian players getting the recognition they deserve on the global stage.

“She has been an asset to the Indian team for the past couple of years now, despite being one of the youngest members of the team. We are confident that she will continue to soar even higher in the years to come," he said.

