Sathiyan Enters Pre-quarters of Men's Doubles, Mixed Doubles with Sharath and Manika

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran with Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra respectively booked their place in the pre-quarterfinals of men's doubles and mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships

Published By: Ritayan Basu

PTI

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 20:57 IST

Durban

Manika Batra, Sharath Kamal and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran (PTI)
India’s Sathiyan Gnanasekaran advanced to the pre-quarterfinals of men’s doubles and mixed doubles alongside Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra respectively at the World Table Tennis Championships on Monday.

Sathiyan and Sharath beat the Hungarian-Danish combine of Bence Majoros and Anders Lind 11-5, 11-4, 15-13 in a round of 32 contest.

Later on Monday, Sathiyan teamed up with Manika to outplay Brazil’s Eric Jouti and Lucakumahara 8-11, 11-7, 11-6, 11-6 in a round of 32 mixed doubles clash.

However, veteran Sharath suffered a second round loss in the singles competition to Korea’s Lee Sang Su. The 56th ranked lost to the 33rd-ranked player in straight games with the scoreline reading 11-4, 13-11, 11-8, 12-10 in favour of the Korean.

Reigning national champion Sreeja Akula too exited the singles competition with a 2-11, 4-11, 2-11, 4-11 loss to world number 10 Ying Han of Germany.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

