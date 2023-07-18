Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Registers 565 km/h Smash to Earn Guinness World Record for Fastest Badminton Hit

Star India shuttler Satwiksairaj Rankireddy has set the Guinness world record for the fastest hit by a male player in badminton, recording a mindboggling 565 km/h with his smash.

Satwik, who along with his partner Chirag Shetty won the Indonesia Open Super 1000 recently, thus broke a decade-long record set in May 2013 by Malaysian Tan Boon Heong, who had produced a speed of 493 km/h (306.34 mph) with his smash.

ALSO READ| ‘Serbinator is Human Too’: Novak Djokovic’s Angry Young Man Persona Still Exists However Dormant

Advertisement

Satwik’s smash was faster than the top speed of 372.6 km/h achieved by a Formula 1 car.

Malaysia’s Tan Pearly set the Guinness world record for the fastest female badminton hits with a remarkable speed of 438 km/h (about 272 mph).

"Yonex is proud to announce that Yonex badminton athletes, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (IND) and Tan Pearly (MAS), have set new Guinness world records title for the fastest male and female badminton hits," the Japanese sports equipment manufacturing company said in a release.

ALSO READ| ‘Future is Now’: Carlos Alcaraz Sets in Motion a Modern Revolution, One Beyond the Traditional Big 4